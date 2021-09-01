Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

LON BSE opened at GBX 18.40 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

