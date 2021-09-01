Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

LON BSE opened at GBX 18.40 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

