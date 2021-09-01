Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Trimmed by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,913 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 526.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

