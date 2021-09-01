Rhumbline Advisers Has $50.24 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $50,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.