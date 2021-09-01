IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 836 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $488.90 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $491.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 168.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

