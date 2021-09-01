Genuit Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GEN opened at GBX 803.70 ($10.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Genuit Group has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 656.88.

GEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 759 ($9.92) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 653 ($8.53) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

