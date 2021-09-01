Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 3,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 10,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Hawkins acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $122,150.00.

Everything Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBTX)

