Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. purchased 12,100 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 12,826 shares of company stock worth $181,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.