Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,552.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,474.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,594.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

