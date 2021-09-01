Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker stock opened at $277.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $194.64 and a one year high of $277.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

