Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Announces Dividend of GBX 27

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) announced a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CKN stock opened at GBX 3,885 ($50.76) on Wednesday. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,906.19 ($51.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,338.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,016.16.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total transaction of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

A number of research firms have commented on CKN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. began coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock. began coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

