Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

