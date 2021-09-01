Hudbay Minerals Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Hudbay Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years. Hudbay Minerals has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Shares of HBM opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 428.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

