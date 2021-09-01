American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 66,159 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,159 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $162,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 451.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 20.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

