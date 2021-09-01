American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

AMH opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,337,000 after buying an additional 232,265 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 374,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 50,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

