GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €48.00 ($56.47) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €39.11 ($46.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €39.73 ($46.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.87.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

