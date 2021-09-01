TerraUSD (UST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $91.64 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $91.64 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005863 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006674 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,410,631,783 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

