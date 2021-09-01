Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Decreases By 19.8%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

CFWFF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

