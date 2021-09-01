Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Up 0%

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$172.60 and last traded at C$171.25. Approximately 2,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$171.21.

LAS.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$177.02.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

