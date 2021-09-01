Royal Bank of Canada Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$41.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK.B. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.65.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$28.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.64 and a 12-month high of C$32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.59.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

