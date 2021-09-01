Royal Bank of Canada Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$41.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK.B. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.65.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$28.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.64 and a 12-month high of C$32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.59.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

