BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BSRTF opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

BSRTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

