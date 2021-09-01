Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Computershare stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Computershare has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

Get Computershare alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Computershare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.