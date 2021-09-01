Mina One Day Trading Volume Reaches $286.81 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00008808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $864.07 million and $286.81 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00136288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00162993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.33 or 0.07385635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,604.69 or 0.99817686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.38 or 0.00996777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 205,700,323 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

