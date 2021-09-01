BlackCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.08 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $1.08 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00026811 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,871,749 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

