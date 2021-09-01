Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Bandwidth posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

BAND opened at $102.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.31. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.