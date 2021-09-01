Analysts Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Target Price at $399.10

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $399.10.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NOC stock opened at $367.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.59 and a 200-day moving average of $348.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

