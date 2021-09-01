Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 779.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 37.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 486,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 133,667 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 29.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,326,000 after purchasing an additional 127,846 shares during the period.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,752 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.90.

EVBG stock opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.58. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

