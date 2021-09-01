EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

