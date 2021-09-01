Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 413 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

