Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $301,194 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Itron’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.