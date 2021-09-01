Maecenas (ART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $207,713.07

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $207,713.07 and $69.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00837796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00112074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047911 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

ART is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.