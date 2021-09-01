Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Cummins stock opened at $235.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.72.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

