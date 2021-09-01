MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 3,604 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $145.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

