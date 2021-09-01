Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

