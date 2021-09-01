Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

ICE stock opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

