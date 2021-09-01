FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 740 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of C opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

