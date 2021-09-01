FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 408,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $277,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $735.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $728.37 billion, a PE ratio of 383.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $681.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,209,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

