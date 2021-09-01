926 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 43.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 243,816 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,778 shares of company stock worth $7,118,478. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK opened at $325.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.52 and its 200-day moving average is $277.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $326.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

