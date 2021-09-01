Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.25. Futu has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.13.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

