DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.450-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52 billion-$11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.90 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.10.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,112 shares of company stock worth $5,133,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

