COKER & PALMER Upgrades NOV (NYSE:NOV) to Sector Perform

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOV. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
NYSE NOV opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.31.
About NOV
NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.
