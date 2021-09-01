COKER & PALMER Upgrades NOV (NYSE:NOV) to Sector Perform

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOV. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSE NOV opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of NOV by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of NOV by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 417,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

