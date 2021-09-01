ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.23

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 229.40 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.09. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 241.75 ($3.16).

In other news, insider Constantin Coussios acquired 8,440 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

