Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.