Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:PMGR)

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PMGR opened at GBX 179 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

