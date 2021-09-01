Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.23 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

