Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Position Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

