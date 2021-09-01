Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,494 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $427,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $291,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.