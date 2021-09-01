1,652 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

