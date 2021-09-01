Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Target Price at $463.00

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $463.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $433.70 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $444.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.