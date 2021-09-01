J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,629 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

VV opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $212.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.46.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

