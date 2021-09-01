BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PG&E by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after buying an additional 1,207,982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in PG&E by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 882,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PG&E by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PG&E by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 43,549 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

